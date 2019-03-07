Missing Tacoma girl featured in People Magazine. Do you know where Teekah Lewis is?

A Tacoma girl who disappeared two decades ago made this week’s People Magazine.
Teekah Lewis was 2 when she was kidnapped from a now defunct bowling alley with her family just feet away.
Her mother, Theresa Lewis, has never stopped searching.
There’s an annual candlelight vigil on Jan. 23, the date Teekah went missing. The State Patrol put pictures of the girl, what she looked like as a toddler and what she may look like today, on the sides of two 18-wheeler trucks. Theresa Lewis provided her DNA to genealogy ancestry websites in hopes Teekah may one day do a search.
The case caught the attention of People, which features eight missing children across the country whom law enforcement agencies are still looking for.
The issue, “Faces of the Missing,” hits newstands Friday.
Also featured are Pearl Pinson, who vanished while walking to school in Vallejo, California; King Walker, who disappeared from a family member’s house in Gary, Indiana; Desirea Ferris, who went missing after hanging out with friends in Liberty, Montana; Daniel Yuen, who was lost in the wilderness in San Bernardino County, California; Devin Bond, who was never seen after going through a breakup in Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Karlie Guse, who vanished after a party in Bishop, California; and Michael Shine III, originally classified as a runaway until foul play was suspected in Tampa, Florida.
Teekah’s family was at the now defunct New Frontier Lanes when Theresa Lewis took her turn to bowl. She asked her relatives to watch Teekah, who was playing video games.
The little girl was never seen again.
Police believe she was kidnapped and investigated hundreds of tips, but were never able to figure out who took her.
“I’ve missed 20 years of birthdays, 21 Christmases. I’ve missed my baby’s first day of preschool, kindergarten, graduation - I’ve missed all of that,” Theresa Lewis told USA News. “I want my baby home. Why should I have to go another 20 years without my daughter?”
Anyone with information on Teekah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tacoma Police Department at 253-798-4721 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST.
