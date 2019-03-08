Truck hits overpass on Interstate 5 in DuPont

A truck apparently carrying a military vehicle struck the Dupont-Steilacoom Road overpass on Interstate 5 in DuPont Friday afternoon.
Falling debris from the bridge has shut down the two southbound right lanes. Only one lane of traffic is getting through as of 5 p.m.
Southbound traffic is backed up to the state Route 512 interchange. Northbound traffic is also affected.
It’s unknown if the overpass has been structurally compromised. An inspector from the state department of transportation is on his way to the scene but is stuck in the traffic snarl, a WSDOT spokeswoman said.
The truck driver stopped after the bridge strike and is on the scene.
The bridge is clearly marked with a 15-foot height limit.
