The seller brought his Fender guitar, the ‘buyer’ brought fake money. Guess what happened next?

A man who wanted to sell his Fender guitar on Sunday to a buyer he met through the Offer Up app had a long afternoon, according to Tumwater police.
The victim later learned he had been paid in counterfeit bills. That touched off a pursuit, a broken window, stolen car keys and he later thought the suspect had chased him with a Taser.
Tumwater police are now looking for a rusty, blue, 1980s-style pickup that also has a crew cab. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who used the name “Richard.”
There also were two women with him at the time, according to Lt. Jen Kolb.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
About 4:10 p.m. Sunday, the seller and buyer agreed to meet at Olympia Campground and Fuel on 83rd Avenue Southwest, south of Olympia Regional Airport.
The two agreed on a price, but the seller discovered he had been paid with counterfeit money. He chased after the suspect in his vehicle and stopped him at Armstrong Road Southwest.
Both the victim and suspect got out of their vehicles and likely began arguing. That led the suspect to reach into the victim’s car and take his car keys. The victim then jumped into the back of the suspect’s pickup and broke out the truck’s back window.
That was followed by the suspect chasing the victim with what was thought to be a Taser. The suspect then drove off.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200.
Comments