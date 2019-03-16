Food bank gets a ton of food delivered to offset early 2019 demand

Nearly a ton of food was donated to the Thurston County Food Bank on Friday as payback for its assistance during a tough start to 2019.
Between the longest federal government shutdown in history and the February snow, more people than usual turned to the food bank to get by. Members of the Department of Social and Health Services executive leadership team recognized that, and launched a food drive.
On Friday afternoon, 2,000 pounds of food was delivered via pickup truck to the Thurston County Food Bank and DSHS leaders restocked shelves.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Comments