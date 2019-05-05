Local What’s Happening for May 5

Longtime volunteer Betty Spinharney points to the sea of 3,700 youth backpacks destined for dispersal as the doors open at Komachin Middle School for the 2015 Little Red Schoolhouse Project's school supplies' distribution to Thurson County families in need. You can help raise money for the Little Red Schoolhouse by eating at Dirty Dave’s on Monday night. Olympian file photo

Sunday

Tumwater Historical Association Homestead Quilters quilt show: The show, titled Sunbonnet Sue Welcomes Spring, features Sunbonnet Sue and Overall Sam quilts and provides Sunbonnet Sue history. Quilt preservation techniques will be available, as well as Sunbonnet Sue patterns and coloring handouts for children. The show will be from noon to 4 p.m. in Tumwater’s historic Brewmaster’s House (formerly Henderson House) at 602 Deschutes Way, near historic Crosby House, which will also be open to visitors. On the lawn between these homes, the historical association’s “Pioneer University” will provide hands-on experiences with pioneer cookery, ropemaking, butter churning and more. Quilt show admission is $3 for adults.

Monday

Little Red Schoolhouse fundraiser: Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor, 3939 Martin Way E., will host the fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Buy some pizza and beverages, grab a raffle ticket, and sponsor a kid’s school supplies for a year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tuesday

Where’s the Water series on Streams, Salmon & Orcas: The League of Women Voters will again host a program related to Thurston County water issues. This event at 6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, will feature Nove Middle School students’ water quality studies; Ann Marie Pearce, an education outreach specialist for the county, talking stream water quality; Gabe Madel, a state Fish & Wildlife fish biologist talking about salmon; Kirsten Harma, a coordinator with the Chehalis Basin Partnership, talking about salmon habitat restoration; and Cindy Hanson, an Orca Network education coordinator, talk protecting endangered orcas. The program is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Hear from members of Tajikistan Parliament: Friendship Force of Greater Olympia is hosting a delegation of three members of Parliament and three administrative staff members from Tajikistan. Delegation members are traveling at the invitation of the Open World Learning Center; this is the first time the state has received a delegation at the Parliamentary level, and the first time Olympia has hosted. Washington’s Secretary of State will welcome the delegation at a breakfast meeting, and the group will meet with legislators, the Lieutenant Governor, Olympia’s Mayor Pro Tem, and U.S. Rep. Denny Heck. Members of the public wishing to hear directly from the visitors are encouraged to attend their panel discussion of their work and culture scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacey Timberland Library meeting room, 500 College St. SE.

Evergreen at the Lord Mansion: The third and final Evergreen Talks lecture of this academic year will be at the Lord Mansion, 211 21st Ave. SW, from 6:30-8 p.m. Dr. Ulrike Krotscheck will speak about The Evergreen State College’s first archaeological field school at the George Washington Bush Prairie Farm in Tumwater, where excavations began in summer 2015. The event is free and open to the public. Bush, an African American farmer who led a wagon train out from Missouri, founded the farm, one of the Northwest’s first homesteads, in 1845. The many artifacts discovered by Ulrike and her students open a window on life in the region in the 19th and early twentieth centuries.

Wednesday

Former U.S. Ambassador to keynote Thurston Chamber’s annual meeting: Former U.S. Ambassador Suzan “Suzi” LeVine, who is now commissioner of the state Employment Security Department, will deliver the keynote address at the gathering at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel RL in west Olympia. LeVine served as U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 2014-2017 at the request of President Barack Obama. Reservations are required for this event; register at thurstonchamber.com. Information: Contact Krystal Barkus at events@thurstonchamber.com or 360-970-9458

SPSCC Career Day: The event will run 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Union Building (Bldg. 27). More than 50 employers across a variety of fields and industries will be present to share career information with students, recruit new employees, conduct informational interviews, and more. The 31st annual Career Day will be supported by an event app to help attendees connect with employers before and after the event. Free.

Healing chronic illness through music: Thirty years ago, Donatella Moltisanti discovered that her debilitating physical pain disappeared when she began studying opera. Now a sound healer, Moltisanti will lead a Soul Singing event at 8 p.m. at Hot Yoga Olympia, 1963 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $40 at the door.

South Sound Story Guild: The group meets at 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Visiting storyteller Pam Maben from Portland will tell her favorite traditional tales. Sign-up to tell a story at Story Swap at 8 p.m. Free.

Volunteer work party at Yashiro Japanese Garden: Volunteers will gather from 9:30 a.m. to noon to weed and rake the trails and landscape at the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. The city is now asking volunteers to sign up for work parties online. Prior to arriving, visit volunteer.olympiawa.gov and click “Join” on the volunteer work party you would like to attend. All volunteer work parties are listed under “Opportunities.” Information: 360-753-8365 or email parkstewardship@ci.olympia.wa.gov.

South Sound Sierra Club: Please join the club to hear Mike Ford, director of the Conservation Biology Division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Northwest Fisheries Science Center. He will explain the history, current patterns and population of salmon and steelhead. Join us at 6 p.m. at the Mekong Restaurant, 125 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Come early to order food at 5:30 p.m. Information: contact Phyllis Farrell at phyllisfarrel681@hotmail.com or go to https://www.sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group.

Olympia Design Month’s How Buildings Happen: Walk through the complexities of development with the teams who make buildings happen. The event starts at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, Koinonia Hall, 701 Franklin St SE, Olympia. What determines whether a development moves forward? What roles do banks, developers, and architects play? Free.

Thursday

History Talks at Schmidt House: “Historic Rails to Modern Trails at Tumwater Falls Park” is the topic of this free noon-hour presentation on the new Deschutes Valley Trail extension of the Thurston County trail system. City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Denney will talk about the trail which will soon be built upon the historic Olympia Tenino Railway grade through Tumwater Falls Park. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free but donations are appreciated. Information: Contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Dedication of new science center at Saint Martin’s University: Saint Martin’s University will dedicate the new Father Bede Ernsdorff Center at a 3:30 p.m. ceremony. This new science facility will house the Father Placidus Reischman Department of Natural Sciences, as well as mathematics, faculty and student research spaces, and teaching labs and classrooms. Building tours and light refreshments provided. Park in the Baran/Spangler Hall parking lot I. To RSVP or make inquiries, call 360-438-4366 or email Special.Events@stmartin.edu.

Public Hearing on West Bay Art Crossing concept plan for public art: The Olympia Arts Commission will hold their spring retreat from 4-8 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Room 100. As part of the meeting, at 7 p.m., the Arts Commission will conduct a public hearing for the West Bay Art Crossing public art concept by project artists Linn McJunkin and Milo White. The meeting is open to everyone, but particularly for residents in neighborhoods closest to the site: NWONA, West Bay Drive and Burbank Elliot. The West Bay Drive Art Crossing is part of a larger city project to place public art deep into Olympia’s neighborhoods. The project Master Plan is available at olympiawa.gov/artplan. Information: contact Stephanie Johnson at sjohnson@ci.olympia.wa.us or 360-709-2678.

Friday

Women United’s Power of the Purse: Power of the Purse is an evening of philanthropy hosted by the United Way of Thurston County’s Women United. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia. Funds raised support Women United’s current priority, providing resources to families with children who are currently homeless or on the verge of becoming homeless. Power of the Purse raises funds through ticket sales, a live auction and a dessert dash. Tickets are $100 each and include a hosted bubbly reception and family-style dinner. Seating is limited. Sign up at https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/power-purse. Information: RNandyal@unitedway-thurston.org.

Timberline High School presents “The Wizard of Oz:” Performances of the iconic story are at 7 p.m. May 10-11 and 16-18 in the school’s theater, 6120 Mullen Road SE, Lacey. Tickets are $7 and $10 and will be available at the door 45 minutes before curtain time. Website: https://www.nthurston.k12.wa.us/Page/21007

Olympia Design Month’s Elements of Design: Join two Olympia-based designers in a conversation about the broad strokes and details that make viewing good architecture such an emotional experience. Gain a fresh perspective on familiar buildings, from mid-century to contemporary, at this event starting at 7 p.m. at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N, Olympia. Free.

Saturday

Saint Martin’s University commencement: Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller, a Saint Martin’s alumna, will deliver the commencement address at 10 a.m. at Saint Martin’s Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Attendees must have tickets provided by graduating students. Doors open at 9 a.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prairie Appreciation Day Tour: The Stream Team will lead a relaxing walk to see a blanket of spring colors and learn about the delicate prairie ecosystem from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glacial Heritage Park on Mima Road in Littlerock. The vanpool will leave at 9:30 a.m. from Olympia City Hall, 601 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Angela Winter from Center for Natural Lands Management will be the guide. Space is limited. Register online at www.streamteam.info

Meet author Frederick L. Brown: Brown will be at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia, at 6 p.m. Brown is the author of “The City Is More Than Human: An Animal History of Seattle,” which won the 2017 Hal K. Rothman Book Prize for best new book in Western environmental history. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Free.

Relay For Life Band Night Fundraiser: An evening of dinner and dancing with Laura Lowe & the Mud Bay Blues Band with special guest George Barner will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Spaghetti dinner provided by Dirty Dave's. Doors open 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., music and dancing starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per person. All proceeds benefit the Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. Get tickets at homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com.

Spring Community Garage Sale: The first big treasure hunt of the year is coming to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds in Chehalis. Early-bird shoppers can enter at 8 a.m. for $5. General public sale hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adult admission is $3, kids age 12 and younger get in free with a paid adult. Parking is free in fairgrounds lots. Food vendors will be serving all day. An arts, crafts, and gifts show also is being held in the Blue Pavilion. Information: 360-740-2655, or go to www.southwestwashingtonfairgrounds.org.

Olympia Design Month’s Learning to look at buildings: Investigate beautiful design through a personal lens at this event from 1-3 p.m. at KMB Architects, 906 Columbia St SW #400, Olympia. What elements of architecture inspire you? What inspires others? After a brief overview, there will be a walking tour of downtown Olympia. Bring a camera and build your personal portfolio of Olympia’s downtown gems. This session is open to people of high school age and older. Visual Communications students at Olympia High School can earn course credits. Advance registration is required. Contact Jessicarae Nuñez at jessicaraenunez@live.com.