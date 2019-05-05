Local
Boat falls off trailer and triggers multiple vehicle crash
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
A large boat, apparently secured to a trailer by rope, fell off and was hit by two vehicles near South Bend on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
One of those vehicles was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Vancouver man, was injured and taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital. The State Patrol did not specify whether the man was from Vancouver, Wash. or Vancouver, B.C.
Although there was one confirmed injury, three others, ages 84, 79 and 78, were taken to the same hospital to be checked for injuries.
About 4 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old Naselle man was headed north on U.S. 101, near South Bend, in a pickup truck hauling a large boat, according to the State Patrol.
The rope used to secure the boat became untied and the boat fell off the trailer and wound up in the southbound lanes. It was struck by the motorcycle and a 2017 Ford Edge.
Traffic was delayed in the area for more than two hours.
Comments