Capitol Way intersection closed for an hour following Sunday rollover crash

A rollover crash at Fifth Avenue and Capitol Way in downtown Olympia closed the intersection for about an hour Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday. A Toyota RAV 4 and a Ford Ranger were involved in the collision, Lt. Paul Lower said. He said the Toyota struck the Ford in such a way that it caused the vehicle to tip onto its side.

No injuries were reported, Lower said.

The intersection closed about 3 p.m. and reopened just after 4 p.m., a Thurston County dispatcher said.