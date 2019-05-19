Bail set at $50,000 for man accused of kidnapping, robbery, assault and theft, court records show

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 27-year-old Thurston County man is accused of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree theft, court records show.

Patrick J. Harlan appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Jim Dixon on Wednesday. Bail was set at $50,000.

According to charging documents:

About 5:30 p.m. April 27, a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the 600 block of Devoe Street Northeast. There, he met a Seattle man who explained that he had been beaten up about 1 p.m. the same day.

The man said he and Harlan had been exchanging sexual images with each other and had agreed to meet for a sexual encounter at the Devoe Street address. When the Seattle man arrived, he saw a shirtless Harlan, standing outside a large storage shed. They went inside the shed and Harlan had him sit on a couch.

“(The victim) stated he took off his t-shirt and when he looked up, three masked men entered, one armed with a baseball bat,” the documents read.

The Seattle man said he was hit in the back of the head and back with the bat. They also used zip ties and rope to secure his hands and feet. A t-shirt was used to cover his mouth and they removed his phone and wallet from his pockets.

“(The victim) began pleading for his life; however, Patrick demanded the pass code to his phone so that he could delete any intimate photos of himself from the cell phone,” the documents read. “(The victim) provided the pass code, at which point Patrick and the men carried him out to his own car and stuffed him in his trunk.”

After a short drive, Patrick and the other men bailed out of the vehicle, leaving it running with the victim still in the trunk. The Seattle man eventually broke the handle off the interior trunk lid and got out. He said a homeless man approached him and helped to cut off the zip ties.

The deputy was able to track down contact information for Harlan and evidence from the scene, but Harlan was not arrested on April 27. A truck registered to Harlan was later found.