Thurston County man found guilty on all counts in first-degree murder case

A 34-year-old man was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, in Thurston County Superior Court, a deputy prosecutor said Wednesday.

After a six-week trial, a jury last Thursday found Christopher M. Hereen, 34, guilty of the following: first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two counts of theft of a firearm and possessing a stolen firearm.

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Scott Jackson, said Wednesday the case went to the jury Wednesday. They deliberated the following morning and returned a verdict before noon Thursday.

“I’m happy with the verdict,” he said. “The jury paid attention and understood the case, and rendered what I believe was the correct verdict.”

A sentencing date has yet to be determined, he said.

He also praised the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the incident and how thorough they were.

The Olympian reported in fall 2017 that Hereen was arrested in connection to the death of a man named, Shaddie Graham, who was found in Guerin County Park at Black Lake about 4 p.m. Sept. 29.

Graham had been shot in the neck, according to court documents.

Heeren lived near the park, and a witness reported seeing the duo in the woods.

Detectives believe Heeren shot Graham with a gun stolen from Heeren’s stepbrother’s roommate.

At least two guns had been stolen from a utility building, but there were no signs of forced entry.

Heeren had a key, the roommate reported. The guns were a .357-caliber handgun, and a .380-caliber Glock-style handgun.

The roommate was able to provide detectives with a fired shell casing from one of the guns, and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab was able to match that to the bullet found in Graham’s body. Multiple witnesses reported seeing Heeren with a gun, according to court documents.