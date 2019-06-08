Local What’s Happening for June 8

Saturday

Student-written play produced at Tumwater High: A new play called “Other People’s Lives” will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Tumwater High School performing arts center, 700 Israel Road SW. Admission is $5 for students and $8 for adults. The play was written by Tumwater student Caelyn White and will be performed by Tumwater High School students and recent graduates. The play deals with finding happiness and coming to terms with one’s own identity.

South Puget Sound College Orchestra: The South Puget Sound College Orchestra closes its 2018-19 season with musical depictions of the countryside with “Sounds of the Country,” conducted by Cameron May. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at the Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. The evening begins with Rossini’s Overture to The Thieving Magpie. Euphonium soloist Jason Gilliam is then featured with the orchestra on James Curnow’s Symphonic Variants. In the second half, the orchestra presents Vaughan Williams’ English Folk Song Suite and Sea Songs and rounds out the night with Johann Strauss II’s Tales from the Vienna Woods. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for seniors, students and military with ID, free for SPSCC students and faculty. Information: washingtoncenter.org

Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Meet elected and soon-to-be-elected officials at this event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tumwater Historical Park, 802 Deschutes Way SW. Candidates who filed last month as non-partisan or Republican positions have been invited to this picnic, provided by Pellegrino’s. Tickets are $20 single, $30 couple, $35 family, $10 Young Republicans. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or email borck.gretchen@gmail.com

Kid’s Day at Tenino Farmers Market: Creative entrepreneurs 16 years and under who want to display or sell their hand-crafted or home-grown goods are invited to participate in the market for free. For all of visiting youth, there will be a treasure hunt, prizes, animals, seed planting and several vendors, including Thurston Joint Animal Services, Timberland Library, Valley View Medical, Tenino Community Garden and Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue.

Tuesday

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panoram’s Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Bistro and Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The program includes Chico’s Fashion Show and The Last Hour saxophone quartet from Olympia Gospel Outreach. The inspirational speaker will be Natasha Wills, who grew up in Vietnam. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, coffee/tea, and music. For reservations, call Sylvia 360-943-0627.

SPSCC Student Film Showcase: This free screening begins at 7 p.m. at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. No tickets required. The quarterly program includes works by SPSCC’s film students.

WSU Extension Service Whole Farm Planning Course: The 12-week course begins Tuesday evening and runs weekly through Aug. 27. The course is designed for people looking for ways to enter farming or expand their expertise in raising livestock, growing a grain crop, producing fruits or vegetables, or beginning a shellfish operation. The course will be at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey, and will include guest lectures from local farmers, field trips, and classroom instruction. Sign up online at https://extension.wsu.edu/thurston/agriculture/cultivatingsuccess/

Olympia Senior Center Community Cafe: From 5 to 7:30 p.m. facilitators Sara Thiessen and Steve Byers will lead participants through conversations about what’s possible in the Multi-purpose Room A at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. Questions can be directed to Thiessen at 360-586-6181 or sara@southsoundseniors.org. This is free and open to the public. Register online or call 360-586-6181.

Wednesday

Thurston Investment Network to Host Business Pitch: The Thurston Investment Network (ThINk) is a membership-based network of local investors – a matchmaking service akin to the popular TV show, “Shark Tank,” only here in Thurston County. ThINk members have now invested in five local businesses for a total of over $300,000. On Wednesday, the community is invited to attend an information session about ThINk. Those that join the network can stay on to hear two local businesses make their pitch. The event is at 3 p.m. at the Thurston EDC Center for Business & Innovation at SPSCC’s Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave SE.

Thursday

History Talks at Schmidt House: The final program of the season will feature Master Rosarian Gary Ritchie speaking about “Heritage Roses and the Centennial Rose Garden” at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. The rose garden will be open for visitors throughout the day. Free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Friday

Evergreen Graduation: The Evergreen State College will honor its class of 2019 graduates in an outdoor ceremony on the campus’ Red Square from 1-4 p.m. The celebration marks its 48th commencement since the institution’s founding. More than 1,000 Greeners will receive their diplomas. To get visitors on and off campus for the ceremonies with minimal disruption, Evergreen Parkway will be closed from approximately 3-5 p.m. The temporary closure will be at 17th Ave. northbound and at Kaiser Road southbound to allow exit from the Evergreen campus at the conclusion of commencement.

Friday & June 15

Rochester’s Swede Day: The annual Swede Day court coronation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW in Rochester. Members of the court are Emily Morris, Anna Johnson, Jessyka Ritzman and Makayla Williams, all juniors at Rochester High School. Homemade strawberry shortcake and refreshments will be served, and all past royalty are invited. On Saturday, the Swede Day parade takes place at 11 a.m., following a pancake breakfast put on by the American Legion. A traditional Swedish lunch of meatballs, potatoes, coleslaw and shortbread will follow with a small plate for $5 and a large plate for $8. Hamburgers, hotdogs and soda will also be available. The grand marshals of the parade will be Susie Hawes and June Gelvin, longtime residents and volunteers, particularly with Rochester’s Community Closet.