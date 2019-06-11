Mortar training means noise from Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Mortar training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will mean noise this week. News Tribune file, 2004

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is going to be loud this week.

Two units will be conducting training with mortars and demolitions from Wednesday, June 12 at 12:01 a.m. through Thursday, June 13 at 11:30 p.m.

They will be training with 60 mm, 81 mm, and 120 mm mortars and demolitions.

The base warns those nearby of “late-night” training.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Comments or questions about the noise can be send to JBLM Public Affairs through https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.