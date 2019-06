Local Smoke & Thunder throw-down at the 2019 Olympic Air Show June 17, 2019 12:23 PM

Flying the Olympic Flight Museum's Vietnam-era , AH-1 Cobra helicopter pilot Brian Reynolds tangles with the twin engined, 35, 000 horse-powered 1957 Chevy jet truck, Hot Streak ll. Piloted by Hayden Proffitt ll it can reach speeds of up to 350 mph.