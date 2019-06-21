Salvation Army no longer attending Pride due to ‘unpleasant reaction’

‘Live.Love.Be’ theme of 2018 Capital Pride Festival Spotty weather didn't dampen the spirits of several thousand participants and spectators at Capital City Pride Parade on Sunday June 10, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spotty weather didn't dampen the spirits of several thousand participants and spectators at Capital City Pride Parade on Sunday June 10, 2018.

The Salvation Army will no longer participate in Sunday’s Capital City Pride Parade, after pride organizers asked the organization to remove their participation application because of threats of violence, according to director of the Salvation Army Olympia Corps Community Center Mark Stearns.

Stearns said he received a call from Pride Coordinator Gina Thompson on Thursday making the request, but he said she did not give specifics about the threats of violence received.





“I did not get any of that (threats of violence) myself, but if Capital City Pride did get that, then it is their responsibility to keep the citizens of Olympia safe,” Stearns said. “And I think they did make a wise decision.”





Thompson declined to comment on the situation when contacted by The Olympian, but said she was looking forward to meeting with Stearns Saturday to discuss an appropriate way for the two organizations to move forward.





When asked to confirm that the Salvation Army would not be at Sunday’s parade, Thompson declined to do so, and repeated that she and Stearns would be seeking potential solutions.





An official press release from the Salvation Army’s divisional headquarters confirmed that the chapter would not attend the event at the request of Pride organizers, who said the reaction to the army’s attendance had been “unpleasant.”





The release also said the branch remains on good terms with Pride.





“We agreed not to come because that’s what friends do,” the press release said. “We will show our love to the LGBT community in other ways.”





The faith-based organization had previously been confirmed to be marching in Olympia’s Pride Parade for the first time ever. Both Stearns, and Capital City Pride co-founder Anna Schlecht said they saw the organization’s inclusion as a positive step forward for the community.





“I’m disappointed because both Capital City Pride and the Salvation Army are trying to build bridges, and it’s just disappointing that there are fringe groups out there that are holding these kinds of feelings,” Stearns said. “A strong community cannot be built on a foundation of hate.”





But some LGBTQ community members were unhappy about the Salvation Army’s presence at Pride because of the organization’s past stances on gay rights.





A community member who identifies herself as Erin Oly on Facebook shared the initial news of the Salvation Army’s participation and expressed displeasure earlier this week on the website.

“Inviting any group who has historically attacked queer and trans folks to pride is such a disservice to our community,” she later told The Olympian. “The Salvation Army is an evangelical organization who, although they may be trying to change their audience, have not earned a place at this table.”





Stearns, while disappointed, said he understands the backlash.





“Their feelings are legitimate and I cannot discount them,” he said. “I will do what I have to do to make sure all of the community is feeling safe and secure.”