Olympia Fire Department says a fire at a northeast Olympia home Wednesday morning was contained to a detached garage.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Garrison Street Northeast about 7:40 a.m. The fire appears to have started inside the garage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage was estimated to be $15,000.