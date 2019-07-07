Aberdeen plans to clear ‘River City’ homeless camp next week

Johnny Gullotto, left, walks near his shack along the Chehalis River in Aberdeen while talking to Christina Gilchrist. Louis Krauss

The City of Aberdeen plans to clear the large, longtime homeless encampment along the Chehalis River as early as next week, Mayor Erik Larson says, now that a federal judge has denied a temporary restraining order that sought to halt the city’s plans.

Larson said a 72-hour notice to vacate will be delivered to the inhabitants Monday, and that anyone who doesn’t leave before Thursday, July 11 would be forcibly removed.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton in Tacoma rejected the delay sought by plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit who have argued that clearing the camp is unconstitutional if the city doesn’t provide other spaces where the homeless people can reside.

“It is true that some plaintiffs stand to lose the place they call home,” wrote Leighton in his order. “However, the city has persuasively shown that River Camp poses dangers for those who live there and for the city’s police and first responders.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

So far there’s no designated site where the city intends to direct the displaced homeless people. Following the city’s recent negotiations with the plaintiffs that failed to find a mutually-agreed solution, the city provided a reinterpretation of its ordinances, according to Leighton’s order, to identify some sections of city sidewalks in and around downtown where the homeless are allowed to camp.

The city told the courts that homeless camping is allowed on unreserved public sidewalks as long as there remains a 4-foot public access route as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make its case, the city submitted a map with areas highlighted to identify downtown sidewalks wider than 4 feet where public camping can be allowed.

Larson said a new committee of city officials is working to identify another location for the homeless residents, but the city can now legally clear the property even if the city doesn’t find one.

The lawsuit concerns a narrow property between the river and train tracks near downtown, in what’s often referred to as “River City,” where people have lived for decades in tents, makeshift shacks and vehicles.

Christina Gilchrist, 25, said she’s been living at the property since she was 15. When asked what she’ll do if forced to leave, she wasn’t sure.

“I honestly don’t know what I’ll do, I have nowhere else to go,” she said. “I certainly won’t pitch a tent in front of someone’s business, because I like my privacy. I don’t like all my business being out on Front Street.”

Larson and the council agreed in May to clear the encampment, citing safety, public health and welfare concerns, but it got delayed by the lawsuit.

“The big thing is just the constant issues we’re having with public safety and welfare with the River Street property and trying to address them as quickly as possible because they continue to grow and be problematic with impacts to the railroad and everything,” said Larson in a phone interview.

The plan to clear the encampment comes as a blow to the plaintiffs. The Rev. Sarah Monroe, an Episcopal priest who filed the initial lawsuit and runs the Chaplains on the Harbor shelter in Westport, said she wishes the city would instead prioritized other ideas such as identifying a low-barrier shelter or transitional housing.

“I am frustrated that the city thinks that pushing people into camping downtown is some sort of solution,” Monroe said. “To push more people into the elements and into the downtown area, without access to sanitation, would be harmful both to the city and city businesses and to homeless people. It has been brought up frequently that the river camp is unsafe and unsanitary, which is absolutely true, but this alternative helps no one.”

Larson has formed a committee consisting of himself, the city department heads, and several Aberdeen City Council members to discuss potential alternative locations where the homeless inhabitants could move to, along with other plans to reduce possible negative effects when the site is cleared. Dee Anne Shaw, a council member who’s on the committee, said she and other city officials are working through the weekend to ensure the riverfront homeless people aren’t simply cleared off with nowhere to go.

“My personal view is we need to do everything in our power to be ready so we don’t have people pitching tents in the right-of-ways – we do not want that,” Shaw said. “I’m disappointed that we’re not further along and are now kind of in an emergency situation. But at the end of the day I think we’ll be able to get it done.”

She added that it’s important to get people off the property so the police can more easily separate the vulnerable homeless population from those camp residents who are criminals and prey on them.

Larson said the council agenda will likely be posted Monday that shows what proposals will be considered to mitigate effects of clearing the camps, before the council considers taking action at the next meeting Wednesday, which is the night before people would be forced off the property.

The council was not made aware of Larson’s decision to clear the camps before announcing it publicly Wednesday, but Council President Tawni Andrews said she is glad the process is moving quickly.

“I believe (the encampment) has gone on too long and we need to take care of it,” Andrews said.

Judge Leighton did temporarily bar the city from enforcing a few of its other ordinances: the primary anti-camping ordinance, another ordinance concerning obstructing sidewalks, and the relatively new law that says people cannot sit or lie down on sidewalks in Aberdeen’s downtown business improvement area.

A hearing Sept. 4 in federal court has been scheduled to assess the constitutionality of those three ordinances, and Larson said those ordinances will not be enforced by the city before then.