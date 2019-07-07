3 in custody after armed robbery attempt at west Olympia pot shop

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two juvenile males and one adult man were arrested Sunday morning for their role in the attempted armed robbery of a marijuana business in west Olympia, according to Olympia police.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the business in the 2100 block of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest. Once there, they learned that one of the suspects, armed with a handgun, had confronted the owner and demanded entry into the business.

After being confronted, the business owner, a man in his 50s, fled to the interior of the store while the armed suspect chased after him, Lt. Paul Lower said Sunday.

The business owner then sprayed the suspect with pepper spray. The suspect dropped the gun, but picked up a nearby baseball bat and took a swing at the owner. The owner sprayed him again and he dropped the bat and picked up a nearby golf club. The suspect was sprayed again and ran out of the business to a car waiting outside, Lower said.

The suspects left the scene and were arrested Sunday morning. Information about where the arrest took place wasn’t immediately available.

The owner of the business suffered minor injuries and was thought to have been treated at the scene, Lower said.