One injured after sailboat catches fire near Budd Inlet

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to a report of a boat adrift and on fire in Puget Sound near Budd inlet. McLane Black Lake Fire Department

One person had to be rescued after a sailboat boat caught fire near Budd Inlet following an explosion, according to McLane Black Lake Fire Department.

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to a report of a boat adrift and on fire in Puget Sound near Budd inlet.

“The sailboat occupied by a single male burst into flames following an explosion. The occupant retrieved the fire extinguisher with the intent of extinguishing the fire when flames overcame him from behind,” according to McLane Black Lake’s news release.

The man jumped in the water and was rescued by an off-duty firefighter. The man had burns to his legs and was brought to the dock at Olympia Country and Golf Club, then taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Olympia Fire Department, Thurston County Medic One, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and Port of Olympia Harbor Patrol also responded.

Firefighters put out the fire from another boat. The burned sailboat sunk, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

1 of 2, This evening OFD and Olympia Harbor Patrol partnered with extinguishing a sailboat in Budd Inlet. pic.twitter.com/KXiUsmH5ZB — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) July 12, 2019

Washington State Department of Ecology also responded to the incident.