Man who allegedly attacked Tacoma immigrant detention center identified

Tacoma Police investigate following fatal shooting at Northwest Detention Center Tacoma police set up roadblocks limiting access to the Northwest Detention Center on the Tacoma Tideflats as they investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tacoma police set up roadblocks limiting access to the Northwest Detention Center on the Tacoma Tideflats as they investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The man who was shot and killed by Tacoma police while allegedly staging an attack at a Tacoma immigrant detention center has been identified.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed at the Northwest Detention Center as Willem Van Spronsen, 69, of Vashon Island.

Police were called to the center at 4 a.m. Saturday after an employee at the facility spotted a man with a rifle. The center holds migrants waiting for hearings and deportations.

Van Spronsen was allegedly throwing incendiary devices at cars and buildings, tried to explode a propane tank on the site and exchanged gunfire with police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police later located Van Spronsen. He had died on the scene.

The medical examiner’s office said Van Spronsen died from multiple gunshot wounds.