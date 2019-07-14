Activists renew call to close Tacoma detention center

Day after fatal shooting, protests continue outside Northwest Detention Center Protestors gathered outside of the Northwest Detention Center for a peaceful protest while some showed up to pay respects to Willem Van Spronsen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Protestors gathered outside of the Northwest Detention Center for a peaceful protest while some showed up to pay respects to Willem Van Spronsen.

One day after a man allegedly throwing incendiary devices was killed by police at Tacoma’s Northwest Detention Center, activists gathered to demand the end of ICE and the closure of the center.

Around 100 people attended an event Sunday afternoon organized by the activist group La Resistencia near the center on the Tacoma tideflats.

The event, which had been planned for Saturday, was rescheduled to Sunday because of blockades surrounding the detention center following the 4 a.m. Saturday incident in which 69- year-old Willem Van Spronsen was killed.

He allegedly hurled incendiary devices at cars and buildings, which caused a car to catch on fire. He also tried to explode a propane tank on the site.

According to the Pierce County Medical Examiner, Van Spronsen died from several gunshot wounds suffered during a shootout with Tacoma police.

Sunday’s event began at 12:30 p.m., and protesters gathered to listen to recorded audio of detainees speaking about their experiences along with speeches by family of those in the detention center.

Activist Maru Mora-Villalpando said the purpose of the day, one of the group’s regularly scheduled solidarity days, was to “make sure that people who are detained know that we are here.”

The crowd chanted “Abolish ICE,” “Shut down GEO,” and “Chinga la Migra,” in between the presentations.

GEO Group runs the detention center for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Migrants waiting hearings and deportation are held at the center.

Mora-Villalpando spoke about her interpretation of Van Spronsen’s death.

“For us it’s extremely shocking to know that somebody died out here, but it’s not shocking in the sense that there’s another death related to ICE,” she said. “So I think that for us it’s clear that ICE and GEO are really agents of killing and mass inhumane treatment.”

Mora-Villalpando said she had not personally met Van Spronsen. She spoke about the aims of the event and of her organization.

“The solution is to abolish immigration and customs enforcement, shut down places like NWDC across the nation, and to really make sure that nothing happens like what happened yesterday,” she said. “(The incident) shows the frustration that people are feeling across the nation.”

Friends and acquaintances of Van Spronsen also came to the event, placing flowers on the site where he was killed.

Deanne English, a member of La Resistencia and a friend of Van Spronsen’s spoke about her personal experiences with him.

“I met (him) at several counter protests which were protests where we go to protest against Nazi and hate groups that are spreading violent speech and rhetoric,” she said. “He’s tall and thin and quiet and kind, and he’s a part of a group of protection… These groups are nationwide.”

English gave her own interpretation of what she believes happened to Van Spronsen on Saturday.

“The few flares that they had were aimed at the place that the ICE vans are parked, which is across the street from the detention center,” she said. “Nothing was aimed at the detention center. They were here to stop the raids. The police murdered them.”

Around seven members of the Washington Three Percent also attended the event.

The Three Percenters call themselves “God fearing Patriots that support our constitution and promise to defend our country,” according to their website..

Western States Center, an organization based in Portland which tracks extremist organizations, has said they are an anti-governmental group with “a history of violence.”

Mary Wilkes, a member of the Three Percenters, explained the groups reasons for coming to the event Sunday.

“We’re here to defend the constitution, defend our men and women of law enforcement, and to defend constitutional rights,” she said.

“We showed up today without any expectations. At this moment it seems very peaceful, but I don’t know what will happen. I’ve been at protests where things have gotten violent.”