Man shot in leg after home invasion in Tenino
A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg after one or more suspects entered his residence in Tenino Monday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.
Lt. Ray Brady said a preliminary investigation shows the following:
About 10 p.m. Monday, the man was home alone in the 500 block of Huston Street when a suspect, or suspects, entered his residence and began shooting at him.
The victim, who also had a weapon, returned fire and the suspect, or suspects, fled the residence.
Brady said the Sheriff’s Office does not have a description of the suspect, or suspects, and no one is in custody.
