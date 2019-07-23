Man shot in leg after home invasion in Tenino

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg after one or more suspects entered his residence in Tenino Monday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.

Lt. Ray Brady said a preliminary investigation shows the following:

About 10 p.m. Monday, the man was home alone in the 500 block of Huston Street when a suspect, or suspects, entered his residence and began shooting at him.

The victim, who also had a weapon, returned fire and the suspect, or suspects, fled the residence.

Brady said the Sheriff’s Office does not have a description of the suspect, or suspects, and no one is in custody.

Check back for updates to this story.