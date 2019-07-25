Adam Craig Foundation sponsors free swimming this weekend at Tenino’s Quarry Pool

Myths about drowning, tips to keep your kids safe around water Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning.

The Adam Craig Foundation is sponsoring three free days of swimming at Tenino’s Quarry Pool this weekend in conjunction with the Four Square Mile Music Festival and Oregon Trail Days.

The free days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 26-28. The timing is good: High temperatures are expected to be 84 Friday, 77 Saturday and 82 Sunday.

The Adam Craig Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises money in support of programs for children in the Tenino area. Craig, a country singer who grew up in Tenino, will perform as part of the music festival on Friday and Saturday.

“This event is so popular that we sometimes have to close the gates and only let people in as others leave,” said Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier in a news release. Most visit Oregon Trail Days events while they wait to get into the festival, said Tenino court clerk Veronica Barnes in the release.

The Quarry Pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, except holidays, weather permitting. Usual admission prices are $3 for Tenino School District residents, and $5 for non-residents. For more information, go to https://www.cityoftenino.wa.us.