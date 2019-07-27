Aberdeen plans to sell longtime homeless camp property

The city of Aberdeen plans to sell the riverfront site of its former homeless camp. The Daily World

The longtime homeless encampment along the Chehalis River in Aberdeen was completely cleared of all people living there Thursday, and now the city plans to finish leveling it and put it up for sale.

Meanwhile, the city council approved an additional $10,000 to continue operating a city-run temporary shelter in the City Hall parking lot.

Starting last week, the city began demolishing all structures at the riverfront property, which the city purchased nearly a year ago for $295,000 from a longtime private owner. At the time, Mayor Erik Larson said the city was only purchasing it to address public health and safety concerns caused by the large homeless encampment, which at one point had more than 108 people living on it.

After the remaining piles of trash, vegetation and miscellaneous items left are removed by city workers, Larson said the next step will be to level it and then lay down gravel over it if the council agrees to it. The site is a narrow property between the downtown train tracks and the Chehalis River, and covers 8 acres, according to the Grays Harbor County Assessor website.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Larson said the city would also calculate how much it spent total on the property and what the value of the property is before selling it to someone who’s interested. He estimated Wednesday it would be somewhere around $425,000 total, and he was confident the city would have no issues selling it. He added there’s already some interest from buyers.

A couple days before the city began demolishing makeshift shacks and other shelters, the Aberdeen City Council agreed to establish a temporary overnight tent shelter in the parking lot behind City Hall. It started with 38 tents registered and bought by the city, but it quickly hit full capacity, and the city expanded it to 43 tents supporting 55 individuals.

However, it’s still got a lengthy waiting list, with more than 20 people interested in getting in as of Wednesday.

The facility, now called the “Temporary Alternative Shelter Location” by the city, is meant to be a short-term location while Larson attempts to negotiate acquiring another property for a longterm site. He said there is a property in mind but he wouldn’t give details.

The council originally approved $30,000 for the city to run the shelter for 30 days. But end cost came higher than expected, with $33,625 as the updated estimated total. To ensure the shelter can stay open, the council unanimously approved a report Wednesday to allocate an additional $10,000 for the shelter, bringing it to $40,000 total.

Security appears to be the biggest cost at $18,000 for the 30-day period.

It’s unclear how long the city will run the shelter, but the council approved a report to extend the temporary use permit for the facility until Oct. 15 if the city needed to keep it open that long, but it doesn’t stop the city from closing it sooner. Larson said he doesn’t anticipate the shelter being kept open for the full 90 days.

Five homeless people living at the City Hall shelter spoke at the public comment period Wednesday, and suggested improvements to the site such as cleaning the portable toilets more than twice a week, providing an area to prepare food, allowing people to enter after the 10 p.m. curfew if they have late-night jobs, and placing more than one picnic area for people to congregate.

“It was pretty hot today, and there’s only one communal area, this one picnic bench area where people can sit and it’s not stagnant air to breathe,” said Patrick Carey, who lives at the site. “Otherwise, they just sit on the concrete, which was difficult because some people were hot and didn’t have other options.”

Several of the homeless people and Apryl Boling, an advocate for the homeless, praised the Aberdeen Police Department for how it handled the site’s closure and for being patient and helpful to those moving off the property. Boling said in one case Deputy Chief Jay Staten provided a cot for a woman who uses a wheelchair so she didn’t have to sleep on the ground.

The Rev. Bonnie Campbell, who’s part of Chaplains on the Harbor and often provides meals to people, specifically commended Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate and Staten for how they handled the site clearing.

“It was wonderful seeing how compassionate they were, and I think the other advantage is creating relationships between the police and the people living down there,” said Campbell. “They haven’t always had those good relationships, and I think that’s good for the city.”