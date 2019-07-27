Two firefighters injured in fire that burned 10 acres near Grand Mound

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter dumps water on a brush fire near 180th and Case avenues in south Thurston County on Thursday afternoon. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze. The Chronicle, Centralia

Two firefighters with the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority were injured Thursday afternoon while battling a blaze that consumed just shy of 10 acres off milepost 90 of Interstate 5.

The two firefighters were hurt while working to keep the fire away from a home. A shift in wind sent a blast of heat and smoke right at them, resulting in smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion from strenuous working conditions, Operations Chief Robert Scott said.

Both firefighters were treated and released at an area hospital and are feeling well, he said.

The fire started from burning debris from what appeared to be a tire that had blown while a vehicle was driving down the interstate, Department of Natural Resources fire investigators found.

First responders were notified of the blaze at 2:31 p.m., and responders from three counties converged on the area. Scott said that while a 10-acre fire isn’t necessarily a catastrophic fire event, a number of conditions compounded the seriousness of the situation – including northeastern and eastern wind conditions, humidity lower than what was forecast, and its proximity to residential structures.

“This illustrates the importance of all our agencies working well together. We can talk about it, we can drill on it, and really it all comes together when you see an incident like this where firefighters from all around three counties come together for a common cause and are able to work under the same playbook,” Scott said.

Teams from Lacey, Centralia’s Riverside Fire Authority and others from as far as Yelm responded. A DNR helicopter dumped 35 loads of water on the fire, quickly refilling at a fish hatchery about a half-mile away.

Had responders not gotten there when they did, Scott said, it’s likely at least one residence would have burned, Scott said.

A stretch of Case Road was closed during the fire.