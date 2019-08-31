Seeing smoke in south Thurston County? This is likely why

What you should know about controlled burns Controlled, or prescribed burns, are necessary to manage the health of U.S. forests and control the devastation of wildfires. Here are details of what that means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Controlled, or prescribed burns, are necessary to manage the health of U.S. forests and control the devastation of wildfires. Here are details of what that means.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be using fire as a means of restoring prairie grounds in South Thurston County through mid-October, according to a press release.

Controlled burns are slated for the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area near Rochester as well as the West Rocky Prairie Wildlife Area near Tenino.

“Portions of the wildlife areas may be closed during the controlled fires, and people may see smoke for a couple hours after the burns,” said Darric Lowery, WDFW wildlife area manager, in a press release. “We will work to minimize smoke impacts to homes and the surrounding community.”

Lowery noted that the schedule of controlled burns will be weather dependent and could last for up to five days. The areas to be targeted by fire range in size from 1 to 10 acres.

The prairie restoration effort will be conducted in a concerted effort between the WDFW and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, as well as local fire districts and other experts. Controlled burns have long been used to maintain native grasslands and wildlife habitats. Lowery said the burning of prairies also helps to stop the slow the spread of invasive weeds.

The press release noted that coastal prairies are one of the least common ecosystems in Washington. Washington’s remaining prairie lands now make up only 3 percent of their former footprint. Prairies are known to be essential habitat for rare plants and animals, including birds, mammals, and butterflies.