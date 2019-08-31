Tenino to limit days when fireworks can be set off

Tips to staying safe while using fireworks With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks.

The Tenino City Council on Tuesday voted to limit the days citizens can light fireworks to designated hours on July 3 through July 5 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 1.

The 3-1 vote came after council members said they saw many posts on social media complaining of fireworks going off multiple days surrounding the Fourth of July or New Years Day. Currently, Tenino abides by state law, which allows fireworks to be discharged June 28 through July 5 and on New Year’s Eve.

Ordinance 905 cites “two decades of conflict that has seen many disabled veterans, some of whom suffer from PTSD, choosing Tenino as their place of residence” and “the aging population of many of Tenino’s long-term residents no longer appreciate the noise and mess associated with fireworks” as reasons for the proposed changes.

The lone vote against the ordinance came from John O’Callahan.

“I think what we’re doing here is we’re making an ordinance … on emotion. I do not believe that as elected officials we need to move, especially on something like this, on just pure emotion. If we had a ton of our citizens coming up and saying we want to do something like this, that’s one thing. I’ve heard nothing about this from anybody,” he said.

The ordinance will be in affect Dec. 31. Legal hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3, 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 5, and 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.