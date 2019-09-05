6 debit/credit card skimmers found on gasoline pumps at business on Yelm Highway

How to avoid becoming debit card fraud victim Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department offers tips on minimizing the risk of becoming a victim of debit card fraud when making purchases in a store or at the gas pumps. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department offers tips on minimizing the risk of becoming a victim of debit card fraud when making purchases in a store or at the gas pumps.

Six debit/credit card skimmers were found inside the gasoline pumps at Tri Lake Market on Yelm Highway, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The market is in the 8000 block of Yelm Highway Southeast. The Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were placed on the pumps on Aug. 30 but have since been removed.

“If you find charges on your credit/debit card that are not yours, contact your financial institution immediately,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media on Thursday.

The incident is under investigation.

