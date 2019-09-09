Local What’s Happening for Sept. 9

What’s Happening Meetings Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings.

Monday

Rep. Kilmer to host telephone town hall: U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer will host a a telephone town hall at 5 p.m. Residents of the 6th District who would like to join the call can send an email to kilmer.teletownhall@mail.house.gov with their name, address, and phone number by Sunday, Sept. 8. Residents who sign up before the deadline will receive a phone call on Monday inviting them to the telephone town hall.

Hands On Children’s Museum: The museum at 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia, will be closed Monday through Friday this week for its annual deep cleaning and maintenance work. It will reopen its regular hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday.

Tuesday

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panorama’s Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The program is called Summer Memories, the inspirational speaker is Gloria Law from British Columbia, soloist Heather Johnson will provide music, and Joan Mikow will demonstrate the minimalistic art of floral arranging called ikebana. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia 360-943-0627.

Home Share Provider Forum: This event designed to increase awareness of home sharing as a viable approach to affordable housing in the community will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. If you are interested in sharing a spare bedroom in your home with a person looking for a new home and want more information about home sharing, contact Dolores Blueford at dblueford@southsoundseniors.org for details. For more information about the Home Share Program or to apply to the program, visit www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.

Tuesday and Thursday

Olympia Musical Theatre launches rehearsals for new season: Kids in Concert (KIC), for ages 8-18, and OMT’s community chorus for adults, Olympia Musical Theatre Singers (OMTS), begin rehearsals this week. OMTS rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW. KIC begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Olympia Center. Information: www.OlympiaMusicalTheatre.org or call 360-481-4414.

Wednesday

Homes First Heroes for Housing fundraising breakfast: The event is from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Campus in Lacey, 4220 Sixth Ave SE. Homes First provides affordable rental homes for those who need them most. For a place at a table, go to 222.homesfirst.org and sign up. The breakfast is free.

Sierra Club South Sound meeting: Order foor by 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. meeting at Mekong Restaurant, 125 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Information: https://www.sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group

Junior League of Olympia New Member Open House: Women interested in membership are invited to enjoy appetizers and wine, learn more about the organization and meet current members of the league at 6 p.m. at Uncork and Unwind, 324 Custer Way SW, Tumwater. JLO is a group of roughly 200 women dedicated to serving the community, developing their professional skillsets and making friendships. The event is free. Women interested in attending can RSVP online through Eventbrite. More details about the league are available at www.jlolympia.org/.

Margaret McKenny Park Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, join Park Stewards and staff in removing invasive English holly to allow native plants to thrive. Meet just inside the park at 3111 21st Ave SE. Limited street parking available. Long pants strongly recommended. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up.

Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: The Mason General Hospital Diabetes Wellness Center will launch the first meeting of the new Type 1 Diabetes Support Group from 1-2 p.m. in the Ellinor Room of Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. This class is open to the public, but will focus on specific issues of people living with Type 1 diabetes every second Wednesday of the month. Call 360-427-7332 for more information.

Cancer Wellness workshop: Mason General Hospital with the Karen Hilburn Cancer Fund and Harmony Hill Retreat Center offer a Cancer Wellness workshop for patients and caregivers impacted by cancer. This support group will meet from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Pershing Room of Mason General, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. This workshop typically meets every second Wednesday of the month. Call 360-432-7706 to sign up.

Thurston Chamber Forum: The monthly forum starts at 11:30 a.m. in the downstairs ballroom of Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW. This month’s program is Careers in Retail and the featured speaker will be Marisa Wulff, Co-CEO of Mud Bay, an Olympia-grown pet supply store with 40 stores along the I-5 corridor and 10 stores in Oregon. The cost to attend, which includes lunch, is $35 for general admission; $25 for online prepaid chamber members; and $30 for members at the door.

Thursday

First Aid/CPR/AED course: This course will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mason General Hospital Learning Center next to the McDonald’s on Olympic Highway North. A fee of $40 (exact cash or check) is required in advance to cover the cost of books and materials. An eCard can be made available upon successful completion of the course. Comfortable clothing is recommended for participants and a Spanish interpreter can be provided upon request. Call 360-427-3609 for more details.

Olympia Senior Center Fall Academic Quarter kickoff: Maestro Huw Edwards, conductor of the Olympia Symphony Orchestra, will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, Room B, at 222 Columbia St. NW. This free event features a hosted cheese and wine bar, coffee and sweets. There will be opportunities to meet faculty and register for academic classes. Questions about this event may be directed to Sara Thiessen at 360-586-6181 or activitydept@southsoundseniors.org. To check out the academic courses, visit http://www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or pick up a catalog at the Olympia or Lacey senior centers.

Bloomin’ Bingo: The Master Gardener Foundation of Thurston County is hosting its annual fundraiser at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and play is from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $25 per individual, $125 for a table of 6. Includes bingo games, dessert and beverage. The Master of Ceremonies and bingo caller will be gardening expert Marianne Binetti. Prizes are plants and garden items from local nurseries and businesses. Ticket sales support Thurston County WSU Extension Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter community outreach projects. Must be 18 or older to participate unless accompanied by an adult. Information: 360-867-2163 or http://www.mgftc.org/activities/fundraising/bingo/

Friday

Harlequin Productions’ Uncorked fundraiser: The event will run from 6-9 p.m. at The Heritage Room, 604 Water St. SW, Olympia. It will begin with a champagne reception and a silent auction, followed by a buffet dinner, live auction, and dessert. Members of the Harlequin board, staff, and Artistic Director Aaron Lamb will make special announcements regarding the artistic direction of the theater. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling 360-786-0151, or online at harlequinproductions.org.

Olympia Indivisible rally and march: Indivisible groups across the state plan to take part in the national Defund Hate Week of Action to protect the immigrant community, call attention to the policies of ICE and Customs and Border Protect, and urge Congress to decrease or eliminate funding for the agencies. The group will gather at the Fifth Avenue and Water Street corner of Heritage Park at 6 p.m. for a rally, march to the roundabouts on the west side of the Fifth Avenue Bridge, wave signs, then march to the fountain park.

Friday through Sunday

Kayak for a Cause fundraiser: This Molina Healthcare of Washington-sponsored event raises money for the Shelton-based Kara Lynn Foundation to increase awareness about epilepsy and other neuroglial disorders and to raise funds for children and families affected by those health conditions. During the three-day relay, approximately 15 participants will kayak 500 miles in the South Puget Sound. It begins on Friday in Union (at the boat launch at 5101 Highway 106) and end Sunday in Olympia. The events run from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and are open to the public. Information: http://www.karalynnfoundation.com/

Saturday

Springwood Parcel (formerly Zabel’s Rhody Garden) Volunteer Work Party: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will continue efforts to restore the site to its intended state. The parcel is at 1500 Springwood Ave NE, but parking is only allowed on Devon Drive NE. After parking, follow the signs to the entrance. Meet just inside the gate. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up, then click on the work party you want to join.

Tumwater High School all alumni and staff reunion: The gathering will happen from 3-9 p.m. at Sherman Valley Ranch, 8824 Sherman Valley Road. All alumni, students, staff and children/grandchildren are welcome. There will be a potluck, games and live music by Backlash. Cost is $5 per person. There are limited RV spots for $10. Information: LouisaTHS75@gmail.com or www.TumwaterHighAlumni.com

Corvettes Racing for the Cure/Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: Be part of the event by riding along in a sports car running a road course going twice the legal speed limit from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Ridge Motorsports Park, 1060 W Eells Hill Road, Shelton. Suggested donation for a ride-along is $150, but any donations are welcome. Helmets will be provided for passengers. Information: corvettesracingforthecure.com

Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour: At 1 p.m. you can attend a presentation followed by a tour of the Budd Inlet Treatment Plant. See how LOTT cleans wastewater and the steps taken to protect Puget Sound. Tour participants must be 10 years old or older and wear closed shoes. Gather at LOTT’s WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Information: 360-664-2333 or www.wetsciencecenter.org

Delphi Craft & Swap Meet: McLane Grange sponsors a monthly fundraising event to help keep this historic organization afloat. Stop by for coffee and shop over 15 vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. New and pre-owned treasurers are on sale the second Saturday of each month, April through November. Coffee is free to shoppers, and parking and a bake sale are available. Donations of baked goods benefit local families in need. And to sell your art, crafts or pre-owned treasures, contact Eladice at 360-866-7254 to reserve a table. The McLane Grange is at 931 Delphi Road SW. Information: Mclanegrange.org

Fall Photography Walk with Meredith Rafferty: The Nisqually Land Trust invites you to bring your camera (or use your phone’s camera) to capture the fall colors and beauty of the Nisqually River shoreline on part of a 500-acre block of conservation properties along a very dynamic stretch of the river. Rafferty of the Olympia Camera Club and a Land Trust Site Steward will guide the walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; participants will visit a gravel bar on the mainstem of the Nisqually and Rafferty will share photography tips and insights. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-photography-walk-with-meredith-rafferty-registration-70070756519 to receive directions. Questions? Call 360-489-3400 or email staff@nisquallylandtrust.org

Sunday

Happy Hour for Housing featuring Kayley Hill from The Voice: From 3-6 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, you can hear live music from Nashville’s Kayley Hill (who competed on NBC’s The Voice). There will be food from Barb’s BBQ, drinks, raffles, and a live auction for song requests. Admission is $35, or $75 for a VIP meet and greet. All proceeds will go to Quixote Communities, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing housing and supportive services to people who are homeless. Rhythm & Rye is at 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Information: 360-791-8999 or info@quixotecommunities.org Get tickets at www.quixotecommunities.org/events

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.