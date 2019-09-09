Local
Nisqually Valley pursuit ends in car fire near Lacey
A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody early Monday after she led Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash.
The pursuit began about 2:15 a.m. in the Nisqually Valley and ended in the 8500 block of Steilacoom Road Southeast.
“The suspect vehicle crashed and caught fire, causing the shut down of the road for about an hour,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media on Monday.
The woman had been wanted for several outstanding warrants. She was arrested on suspicion of unlawful firearm possession and eluding law enforcement.
