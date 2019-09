Local State Rep. Beth Doglio speaks at Olympia Indivisible’s “Defund Hate” rally September 14, 2019 04:41 PM

State Rep. Beth Doglio, D-Olympia, spoke at a rally led by Olympia Indivisible Friday, Sept. 13. The theme of the rally was "Defund Hate," referring to a call for U.S. Congress to cut funding for immigration enforcement agencies.