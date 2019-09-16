Local

Cymbals stolen, structure damaged at Monarch Sculpture Park near Tenino over the weekend

Brass cymbals on an art installation were stolen and its structure was damaged at Monarch Sculpture Park near Tenino over the weekend, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The theft and damage took place sometime overnight Saturday, Lt. Ray Brady said. The park is in the 8400 block of Waldrick Road Southeast, although deputies think the burglar took 128th Court Southeast to access the park, he said.

The estimated value of the cymbals is $800. The damage to the structure was estimated to be $600, said park founder, Myrna Orsini on Monday. The park opened to the public in 1998, she said.

The cymbals were part of a music installation that was featured in the “sound garden” at the park and were meant to be played.

“It’s disappointing and disheartening,” Orsini said about theft and damage.

Although the park has been open for more than 20 years, there have been few incidents of theft and vandalism, she said. Orsini, who is also an artist, said the park features her work and the work of others.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency Thurston County dispatch line at 360-704-2749.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
