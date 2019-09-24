He’s accused of stealing a new iPhone. Have you seen him?

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man who is accused of stealing an iPhone from an area store on Sunday.

The suspect entered the Metro PCS store in the 800 block of Sleater Kinney Road Southeast, and said he wanted to change carriers and get a new phone, according to police.

As an employee began setting up his new phone, the suspect asked to see it. Police say he looked at the phone, put it in a box, then grabbed the box and ran out of the store.

The suspect was last seen near the gasoline pumps at Fred Meyer.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.