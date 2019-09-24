Oh, boy: Marvin Road overpass to northeast Lacey will close this weekend

Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.

If you’re planning to cross the Marvin Road overpass to northeast Lacey this weekend, you’ll have to make other arrangements.

That’s because the overpass will close 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday due to the ongoing work to transform the overpass into a diverging diamond interchange, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The overpass will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicyclists.

The northbound I-5 exit to Marvin Road also will close this weekend; the southbound I-5 exit is still reduced to one lane. It will remain that way through mid-November.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The diverging diamond interchange is expected to be complete in 2020.