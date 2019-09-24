Local
Oh, boy: Marvin Road overpass to northeast Lacey will close this weekend
Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey
If you’re planning to cross the Marvin Road overpass to northeast Lacey this weekend, you’ll have to make other arrangements.
That’s because the overpass will close 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday due to the ongoing work to transform the overpass into a diverging diamond interchange, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The overpass will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicyclists.
The northbound I-5 exit to Marvin Road also will close this weekend; the southbound I-5 exit is still reduced to one lane. It will remain that way through mid-November.
The diverging diamond interchange is expected to be complete in 2020.
Comments