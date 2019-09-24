A plane that looked like Air Force One above JBLM was not carrying the president, officials say

How to log in to your News Tribune account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

People reported sightings and posted photos online of what they said looked like Air Force One flying near Joint Base Lewis-McChord Tuesday afternoon.

Hey @KING5Seattle @KIRO7Seattle @Q13FOX ... is JBLM home to one of the planes that’s part of the fleet that makes up Air Force One? pic.twitter.com/CfRTefKGpL — Fungaroo (@HughBriss3) September 24, 2019

I can't be the only one who saw that VC-25 (Air Force One if president aboard) flying around JBLM earlier. — Jonathan Smith (@Jonathansmi) September 24, 2019

Asked about the reported sightings, a JBLM spokesman said the plane was not Air Force One.

That made sense.

White House correspondents reported that the president was at Trump Tower about that time, then headed to a diplomatic reception nearby.

White House press corps just watched Pelosi from filing center in NYC while @POTUS spends time executive time at nearby Trump Tower — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) September 24, 2019

Pres and Mrs Trump have motorcaded from Trump Tower to nearby hotel to attend Diplomatic Reception for leaders attending the UN General Assembly meetings this week. No press coverage. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 24, 2019

There were similar “Air Force One” sightings in Spokane Tuesday.

Fairchild Air Force Base told reporters there that the plane was part of a training exercise and that it was not carrying the president.

That plane flying around that looks like Air Force 1? It is. Kinda. From @TeamFairchild: The Boeing 747 with the presidential paint is taking part in a training exercise, Mobility Guardian. It is not considered AirForce 1 because the president is not on board. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/aZfwf067jH — Melissa Luck (@MelissaKXLY4) September 24, 2019

A lot of you saw what looked like #AirForceOne flying over Spokane today. We checked with #FairchildAFB and they tell us the plane is part of their training and the President is not aboard. (BTW, the call sign "Air Force One" is only used when the President is aboard.) — Jane McCarthy (@KREMJane) September 24, 2019

“Technically, Air Force One is used to describe any Air Force aircraft carrying the President — but since the middle of the 20th century, it has been standard practice to refer to specific planes that are equipped to transport the Commander-in-Chief,” the White House website says. “Today, this name refers to one of two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft, which carry the tail codes 28000 and 29000.”

It goes on to say: “Air Force One is one of the most recognizable symbols of the presidency, spawning countless references not just in American culture but across the world. Emblazoned with the words ‘United States of America,’ the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States, it is an undeniable presence wherever it flies.”

Pierce County included.