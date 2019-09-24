Local
A plane that looked like Air Force One above JBLM was not carrying the president, officials say
People reported sightings and posted photos online of what they said looked like Air Force One flying near Joint Base Lewis-McChord Tuesday afternoon.
Asked about the reported sightings, a JBLM spokesman said the plane was not Air Force One.
That made sense.
White House correspondents reported that the president was at Trump Tower about that time, then headed to a diplomatic reception nearby.
There were similar “Air Force One” sightings in Spokane Tuesday.
Fairchild Air Force Base told reporters there that the plane was part of a training exercise and that it was not carrying the president.
“Technically, Air Force One is used to describe any Air Force aircraft carrying the President — but since the middle of the 20th century, it has been standard practice to refer to specific planes that are equipped to transport the Commander-in-Chief,” the White House website says. “Today, this name refers to one of two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft, which carry the tail codes 28000 and 29000.”
It goes on to say: “Air Force One is one of the most recognizable symbols of the presidency, spawning countless references not just in American culture but across the world. Emblazoned with the words ‘United States of America,’ the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States, it is an undeniable presence wherever it flies.”
Pierce County included.
