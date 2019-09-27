Lacey will press pause on its proposal to park RVs in Hawks Prairie

The unfinished Main Street road project between Marvin Road Northeast and Cabela’s is under consideration as a possible location for RVs and other vehicles now parked at Lacey City Hall. sbloom@theolympian.com

Early in Thursday night’s Lacey City Council meeting, City Manager Scott Spence delivered some welcome news for those residents concerned about a proposal for the temporary overnight parking of RVs in Hawks Prairie.

Spence said the city will not activate that site until it has had a public information meeting about the proposal. A date for that meeting was not set Thursday, but Spence said it will happen soon, likely around mid-October. The meeting will include Lacey City Council.

Spence said the city was reacting to a lot of discussions about the proposal, which calls for RVs to be parked on an unfinished road called Main Street in northeast Lacey. It can be found off Marvin Road Northeast, not far from the outdoors store, Cabela’s.

The City Council has already discussed the proposal in some detail, including at a controversial work session on Aug. 22. That work session was not on the published agenda for the Aug. 22 City Council meeting, but it was added to the agenda after the meeting had started. The idea of now holding a special meeting appears to be in response to the perceived lack of public disclosure.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The city needs the temporary overnight parking, which would likely operate between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., because some who are living out of their RVs have been parking in the Lacey City Hall parking lot.

In addition to the need for a destination, the city also passed a parking ordinance on Sept. 12 that limits RV and commercial vehicle parking in the city to no more than four hours. The ordinance also allows for an exception like the Main Street proposal.

In a related move on Thursday, the council approved some budget amendments for 2019, including about $61,000 for start-up costs tied to the temporary overnight parking site.