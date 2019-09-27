River Ridge High School in Lacey locked down Friday after threat, student in custody

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

River Ridge High School in Lacey was locked down Friday morning after a 16-year-old male student sent threats involving a firearm via social media to other students, according to the Lacey Police Department.

The suspect had argued with other students earlier in the day, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb told The Olympian. He then left campus, and the students still on-campus who were involved in the argument reported to school officials that he sent them threatening messages involving a firearm.

That’s when the school was put on lockdown, according to Newcomb. Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office found the student walking back to campus and took him into custody without incident. He did not have a gun with him, according to Newcomb, but an ongoing investigation will involve speaking to family members to check if he has access to weapons.

The school’s lockdown was lifted when the teen was found around noon Friday, according to Newcomb. He was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of felony harassment.

“There’s no longer a threat to the public or a threat to the school,” Newcomb said.

A spokesperson for North Thurston Public Schools wrote in an email to The Olympian that a letter and phone call went out to parents soon after the incident.

“We are grateful to the student who reported it and just glad everyone is safe,” the spokesperson wrote.