Toxic algae advisory issued for Pattison Lake

A toxic algae advisory has been issued for Thurston County’s Pattison Lake after lab results received Monday showed unsafe levels of the toxin microcystin, according to the county’s environmental health division.

During a toxic algae bloom, officials say people should not drink the lake water, should avoid all contact with lake water and keep pets and livestock away from the water too.

Thurston County staff will collect samples weekly for testing until the algae bloom clears.