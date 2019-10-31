Tumwater police to residents: Don’t leave unsecured guns in vehicles

Tumwater police arrested three people this week after they were found to have stolen items, including firearms, in their possession after an early-morning vehicle prowl near Munn Lake.

Perhaps most important: police are urging residents not to leave unsecured guns in their vehicles.

“This is a great reminder that it’s important to lock your cars, don’t leave valuable items in your unlocked vehicles, and most importantly, don’t leave unsecured guns in any vehicle,” the department said this week on social media.

About 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of Desperado Drive Southeast, a resident in the area noticed the three suspects were checking door handles on cars in the neighborhood and called police.

One or more of those vehicles was unlocked because when police arrived and made the arrest, they found the following: three firearms, bank information and electronics.

Two men in their 20s and a woman, 19, were taken into custody, according to Thurston County Jail information.