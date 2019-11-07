Sheriff’s deputy hit by suspect’s vehicle after traffic stop

A 60-year-old man was arrested for a slew of criminal offenses Tuesday night, including felony hit-and-run, after he hit a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy with his vehicle, charging documents show.

The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief, felony hit-and-run, attempting to elude a police officer and two counts of third-degree assault.

Although charging documents have been produced for the case, it was not immediately clear if the suspect has appeared in Thurston County Superior Court.

A K9 named Jaxx ultimately subdued the man Tuesday night and he suffered multiple bites as a result. The suspect was later taken to Capital Medical Center for his injuries.

The deputy who was hit by the vehicle also went to an area hospital. He is now recovering at home, the Sheriff’s Office said via social media on Wednesday.

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, the deputy pulled over the suspect in the 6200 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast after running a check on the license plate. That check showed the suspect had an outstanding state Department of Corrections felony warrant.

During the traffic stop, the suspect began to fight with deputies at the scene, then he put his vehicle in reverse. The driver door was still open.

“The driver door struck a deputy and threw him backwards an estimated 15-20 feet,” charging documents read, adding that the “door was permanently stuck forward.”

Still, the suspect fled eastbound in his car on Pacific Avenue.

Then, a deputy, using his patrol vehicle, forced the suspect to stop on Union Mills Road Southeast. The suspect got out and ran, but was finally stopped by K9 Jaxx, followed by deputies who took him into custody.