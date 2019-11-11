Local

Tumwater suspect still at large after weekend robbery, police say

A Tumwater robbery suspect is still at large after an incident on Capitol Boulevard over the weekend, police say.

About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a man entered Southend Grocery in the 6400 block of Capitol Boulevard Southeast and demanded money from the person behind the counter.

The suspect didn’t have a weapon, and didn’t imply that he had a weapon, he just demanded money, Lt. Jen Kolb said Monday. He was given an undisclosed amount from a cash register but none from a store safe.

A K9 was called in to track the suspect, but the track went cold, leading police to think the man fled in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, who was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black tennis shoes and something on his hands, possibly gloves, Kolb said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  