Lacey police looking for convenience store theft suspects

Lacey police are looking for two suspects who stole merchandise from a convenience store overnight in the 6100 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast.

Police aren’t classifying the incident as a robbery because the store employee was busy in another part of the store when the theft occurred, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said Tuesday.

Newcomb called it a “crime of opportunity,” explaining that both suspects probably waited for the employee to leave the front counter before they made their next move.

Both wore masks. One waited at the door, while the other stole merchandise from behind the counter.

They were last seen on foot headed south on Carpenter Road.

Police were dispatched to the store about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.