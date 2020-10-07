Bicyclist dies in collision that blocked SR 12 in Grays Harbor County Tuesday night

A fatal bicycle-versus-pickup crash closed State Route 12 about six miles outside Oakville in Grays Harbor County for much of Tuesday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.

Both the bicyclist and the driver of a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup were heading west on SR 12 just before 8 p.m., according to a WSP press memo. The bicyclist was hit by the front passenger side of the pickup near milepost 28.

The man riding the bicycle was not wearing a helmet, Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said.

“The bicyclist was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene,” Trooper Hodgson wrote in a text message to The Olympian. “The collision remains under investigation at this time. Our hearts go out to all affected by this truly tragic incident.”

As of Wednesday morning, Hodgson was not able to provide the bicyclist’s age or city of residence, and said in a text message that more information would be released once State Patrol has finished notifying the man’s next of kin.

The roadway was completely blocked for 3 1/2 hours, and the state Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control, according to a tweet from Hodgson Tuesday evening.

The driver and passenger in the pickup — two Elma men, ages 64 and 54 — were not injured, and the pickup was driven from the scene, according to the press memo.