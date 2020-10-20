Season’s first frosty weather might be headed for South Sound region this weekend

Weather across western Washington has been stormy but pleasantly warm this fall.

That comes to an end this week.

The season’s first frost might arrive Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Either way, it’ll be cold. Lows will be around freezing this weekend and into early next week. Highs will be in the 40s.

Traveling through the Cascades could become snowy as soon as Wednesday when a weak weather system will drop snow levels to the 3,000-foot level. One to two inches of snow could fall, the NWS said. Rain will fall in the lowlands.

Thursday most likely will be dry, but morning lows will dip into the 30s. Highs will be in the 50s.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Friday, a stronger system will bring rain to Tacoma and Olympia and drop the snow level to 2,000 feet, the NWS said.

Saturday will see highs only in the 40s and possible frost if the mercury dips low enough. In Olympia, the low is expected to drop to 28 Sunday morning.

Skies dry out for Sunday and Monday, but lows will be at or near freezing and highs will stay in the 40s.