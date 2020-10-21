Man offers to help woman find her car, then steals it, Lacey police say

A 51-year-old Seattle man was arrested Tuesday after he offered to help a woman find her car in a Lacey parking lot, then stole it, according to police and the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers ultimately took the man into custody in Tumwater. In addition to auto theft, the man also was booked on suspicion of DUI and eluding police, Trooper Ryan Burke said.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly woman was looking for her vehicle in the Fred Meyer shopping center parking lot, Lacey police Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.

The man then approached the woman to help. He used her key fob — an electronic device used to lock and unlock car doors — and triggered it so that it set off the car horn. He then found her vehicle and drove off with it, Barnes said.

Troopers than pursued the man southbound on I-5 until he exited at Trosper Road in Tumwater and ditched the vehicle in the area. He fled on foot but was later taken into custody, Trooper Burke said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The elderly woman was not hurt, but she was shaken by the incident, Barnes said. Police drove her home, she said.