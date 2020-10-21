The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Man offers to help woman find her car, then steals it, Lacey police say

A 51-year-old Seattle man was arrested Tuesday after he offered to help a woman find her car in a Lacey parking lot, then stole it, according to police and the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers ultimately took the man into custody in Tumwater. In addition to auto theft, the man also was booked on suspicion of DUI and eluding police, Trooper Ryan Burke said.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly woman was looking for her vehicle in the Fred Meyer shopping center parking lot, Lacey police Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.

The man then approached the woman to help. He used her key fob — an electronic device used to lock and unlock car doors — and triggered it so that it set off the car horn. He then found her vehicle and drove off with it, Barnes said.

Troopers than pursued the man southbound on I-5 until he exited at Trosper Road in Tumwater and ditched the vehicle in the area. He fled on foot but was later taken into custody, Trooper Burke said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The elderly woman was not hurt, but she was shaken by the incident, Barnes said. Police drove her home, she said.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service