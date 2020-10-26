Collision closes highway US 12 in both directions, WSDOT says

A collision closed US 12 in both directions in Lewis County about 8 a.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed at milepost 92, just east of Mossyrock.

Traffic between Mossyrock and Morton is using State Route 122-Harmony Road at milepost 86 and Seventh Street at milepost 97 as a detour.

Police, emergency crews and tow crews are working to clear the highway.

There is no estimated time for when all lanes will reopen. Travelers are advised to avoid the area or expect long delays.

