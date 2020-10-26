The Olympian Logo
Collision closes highway US 12 in both directions, WSDOT says

A collision closed US 12 in both directions in Lewis County about 8 a.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed at milepost 92, just east of Mossyrock.

Traffic between Mossyrock and Morton is using State Route 122-Harmony Road at milepost 86 and Seventh Street at milepost 97 as a detour.

Police, emergency crews and tow crews are working to clear the highway.

There is no estimated time for when all lanes will reopen. Travelers are advised to avoid the area or expect long delays.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
