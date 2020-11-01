Utility offering increased rebates on some weatherization products as winter approaches

As the pandemic and economical struggles continue, Puget Sound Energy is announcing “Efficiency Boost”. It is a new energy efficiency program that will bring customers additional energy and cost-saving opportunities.

With “Efficiency Boost”, customers will now have a chance to receive increased rebates. Efficiency Boost income guidelines allow a four-person household with an annual gross income between $58,000 and $78,000 (before taxes) to qualify for the rebates.

For many individuals who want to get their homes prepped for the fall and winter months with things such as insulation, updated windows or a new water heater or heating system, sliding scale rebates of up to $2,000 are available for those who qualify.

For more information about Efficiency Boost visit pse.com/efficiencyboost.



You also can find tips for preparing your home for winter at the utility’s Weatherization Assistance Program webpage.



