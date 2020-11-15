Thurston County ends week with 389 COVID-19 cases, shattering previous weekly high

Thurston County ended the week with 389 COVID-19 cases, shattering the previous weekly high of 189 cases, county health officials announced.

Case totals soared for the week of Nov. 9-15. A new single-day high of 62 cases was announced on Tuesday, but it was quickly surpassed later in the week after the county announced 88 cases on Friday and 80 on Saturday.

Thirty-eight cases were announced on Sunday, giving the county 389 for the week and 2,487 to date, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The increase in cases here and throughout the state resulted in new restrictions announced Sunday by Gov. Jay Inslee. The restrictions apply to a range of businesses, religious services and weddings and funeral receptions.

Sunday’s announcement followed one earlier in the week that offered guidance for Thanksgiving. Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek has already recommended that in-person learning wind down, except for small groups of students with the highest need, and that remote learning continue until January.

Of the overall total here, 1,749 people have recovered or are recovering, 158 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 39 have died. The county is also reporting 12 COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate care settings. Eleven of the 12 locations have been identified as four adult family homes, four nursing homes and three assisted living facilities.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 237 cases and no new deaths. The county has now reported 12,879 cases and 211 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added six cases and no new deaths Thursday night, giving the county 840 with 15 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 32 new cases on Sunday for a total of 837 and 12 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 20 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 652 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,309 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a new single-day high for cases. The state has now reported 130,040 cases and 2,519 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 11 million cases have been reported with 246,000 deaths as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 54.2 million cases have been reported and 1.31 million people had died as of Sunday, the data show.