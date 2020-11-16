Tired of the rain? Expect more in the Olympia area this week

A lot of rain fell in the Olympia area over the weekend and plenty more is on its way, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The largest weather system of the week is expected to move through the area Monday and Tuesday, which could bring well over an inch of rain by Tuesday night, meteorologist Jacbo DeFlitch said Monday.

That system also is expected to produce breezy conditions, with gusts of wind up to 35 miles per hour by mid-day Tuesday. Residents should be prepared for the possibility of power outages. Soggy conditions and strong winds can topple trees.

Weather will remain unsettled for the rest of the week, with showers expected Wednesday and Thursday, DeFlitch said.

It’s already been a wet month.

November rainfall totals for the Olympia area have so far reached 5.36 inches, which is trending above the 4.37 inches that is typical so far for the month.

For the month overall, November typically receives 8.63 inches of rain, DeFlitch said.

More than two inches of rain fell in the area Nov. 3-5, followed by 1.87 inches last Friday and Saturday. Although Friday was wet with 1.25 inches of rain, it fell well short of the soggy downpour on the same date in 1998.

On that date, the area received 2.59 inches of rain, he said.

Daytime temperatures will start the week in the mid-50s and cool to the 40s, DeFlitch said. Overnight temperatures will eventually fall to the mid-30s by Friday.

“Each night will get progressively cooler,” he said.