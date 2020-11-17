Free Thanksgiving meals to-go for South Sounders in need in 2020, and how to help

Several Thanksgiving meals are planned for South Sounders in need this year.

They’re all to-go baskets or meals. Many are before the holiday itself.

Some in-person meals were canceled or switched to to-go events in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the options, and how to donate if you’re able:

Olympia

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

51th annual Barb O’Neill’s Family and Friends pre-Thanksgiving meal

Nov. 25, noon to 5 p.m.

Columbian Hall

794 Martin Way E, Olympia, Washington 98516

The organizers said: “We are happy to have volunteers again this year, but things will be different than normal as our meals will all be to-go, and no seating available for anyone. Masks must be worn; we will have some available for those that do not have one with them.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Donations can be made at oly-wa.us/barbs or by calling Rodney at 360-485-9931 or Sarah at 360-970-3555.

Orting

The Orting Eagles will have a limited number of Thanksgiving baskets for those in need, in lieu of their annual meal. For more information or to donate call 360-893-3480.

Parkland

Bikers Against Statewide Hunger (BASH) turkey baskets

Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

103 140th St. S., Tacoma, Washington 98444

The BASH food bank will do its annual first come, first served turkey basket distribution.

Either a utility bill, bank statement, Department of Social and Health Services forms or Social Security forms are required. That document must be dated November and have your name and address.

Tacoma

Tacoma Rescue Mission Good Neighbor Café

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26

425 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma, Washington 98402

To-go breakfasts of cinnamon rolls, pumpkin pancakes, scrambled eggs and bacon will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Thanksgiving Dinner of smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and apple pie will be served 4-5:30 p.m.

The entrance is at the southwest end of the campus, through the courtyard with the black gate.

To donate, visit trm.org/donateholidaymeals.

This is a developing list. If you know of other Thanksgiving meals for those in need, please send the details to alexis.krell@thenewstribune.com.