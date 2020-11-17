Rainier man, accused of eluding police, finally crashes into pile of downed trees

A 55-year-old Rainier man, accused of eluding police, appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday.

The court found probable cause to charge Jerry Lynn Davis with attempting to elude police and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $25,000.

Charging documents give the following account:

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a Yelm police officer was following a two-door Honda near Walmart. After a check of the vehicle’s license plate, the officer learned the vehicle registration had expired in 2018. By then, the Honda had turned into the Walmart parking lot. The driver wasn’t yielding to pedestrians and drove at a higher than safe speed, court records show.

The Honda then exited the lot and turned east onto state Route 507. The officer pursued the vehicle into Pierce County, which shifted to state Route 702 and then 88th Avenue South. The driver crashed into a ditch at one point, but recovered and kept driving.

The Honda then crashed through a metal fence in a yard, then drove through a second fence before he finally crashed into a pile of downed trees, according to court records.

The man fled on foot but was later taken into custody with the help of a K-9 unit from Pierce County. Police also later recovered 32 grams of methamphetamine from the man’s vehicle.