These businesses were fined for COVID-19 mask violations, L&I says
Nine businesses have been fined by the state for COVID-19 mask violations, including a business in Lacey and Shelton, the state Department of Labor and Industries announced.
L&I released a list on Friday that shows the Agate Store in Shelton and My Goods Market #5082 in Lacey topped the list with the largest fines.
The Agate Store, according to L&I, was fined $7,500 for not enforcing employee or customer mask use and other non-COVID safety violations. The business has appealed that fine, L&I says.
My Goods Market #5082 was fined $6,000 for not enforcing customer mask use, and for not taking employee temperatures. An appeal has not been received, according to L&I.
Of the nine businesses, three are in Spokane, followed by one each in Sequim, Burlington, Vancouver and Walla Walla.
Four of the businesses have appealed the fine.
